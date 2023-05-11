Meera Jasmine, Madhavan to reunite on screen after 19 years for Tamil film 'Test'

After 19 years, Meera Jasmine and Madhavan will reunite on screen through the Tamil film ‘Test’ produced by YNot Studios. Their last association was in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ayitha Ezhuthu’ in 2004. The Madhavan-Meera Jasmine chemistry was much appreciated.

Directed by S Shashikant, the film also stars Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Kaali Venkat. The film also marks the debut of Shakthisree Gopalan as a music director. 'Test' is slated to release next year.

Meanwhile, Meera Jasmine is all set for an active second inning. Her comeback film was ‘Makal’ directed by Sathyan Anthikad starring Jayaram. Though she has been approached for several projects in Malayalam and Tamil, Meera is said to be waiting for the right film. Her last Tamil film was ‘Vingyani’ in 2014.

Her latest Malayalam film is ‘Queen Elizabeth’ directed by M Padmakumar in which she is paired with Narain. She plays Elizabeth Angel and Narain plays her friend Alex. The film is produced by Ranjith Manambrakatt, M Padmakumar, and Sriram Manambrakatt under the banner of Blue Mount Productions.

The scripting is done by Arjun T Sathyan. The film, which is said to be a family drama, addresses an important social issue and also stars Swetha Menon, Ramesh Pisharady, VK Prakash, Shyama Prasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Antony Joseph. Arya, Shruti Rajnikant, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol, Chithra Nair, etc.

The film is to be filmed in Kuttikanam, Kochi, and Coimbatore. The rest of the crew are as follows: Cinematography (Jithu Damodaran), Music and BGM (Ranjin Raj), Editor (Akhilesh Mohan), Art Director (M Bava), Chief Associate Director (Ullas Krishna), Costumes (Aysha Shafeer Sait), Make up (Jithu Payyannur), Production Controller (Shihab Vennala), Stills (Shaji Kuttikandathil), Poster Designer (Manu Ma Mijo), PRO (Pratheesh Shekar). The film is currently in the post-production stage.