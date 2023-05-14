The horrors of the mind: Smile's exploration of trauma and madness

Horror movies have the power to leave a lasting impression on the audience, with certain images and characters ingrained in their minds forever. The movie 'Smile' is one such film that will haunt you long after the credits roll. The creepy poster features a woman with an unsettling smile that can make you feel uncomfortable or even sick.

Is 'Smile' your typical horror movie? Not quite. While there are certainly elements of horror present, it is the metaphor of trauma that truly shines through. Trauma can be just as terrifying, if not more so, than encountering a ghost. Director Parker Finn skillfully turns this concept into a source of horror in the film.

'Smile' follows the story of Rose Cotter (played by Sosie Bacon), a therapist who witnesses her patient's suicide and subsequently experiences a series of disturbing and frightening events. The film has a sufficient amount of jump scares and frightening imagery, but what really disturbs is the way it depicts its subject matter. The entity featured in the film raises questions as to whether it is an otherworldly being, a demonic force, a curse, or simply a manifestation of the characters' traumatic experiences. The lead character, Rose, has endured a troubled childhood, having lost her mother to a drug overdose, which has left her with deep-seated trauma. As an adult, Rose is timid and kind-hearted, driven by a desire to help others. However, when a patient dies in front of her, she is unable to cope, and it is in the aftermath of this event that some form of malevolent entity attaches itself to her, intent on ending her life. Rose is deeply troubled by the fact that no one, not even her fiancé, believes in the existence of the supernatural entity that haunts her. This causes her to spiral into a state of madness, desperately seeking answers while struggling to maintain her grip on reality.

Despite being a rational woman, she chooses not to seek help from a priest or an exorcist, instead opting to confide in her therapist. However, she remains sceptical and fearful of being judged. The film portrays a complex character who is not only grappling with the supernatural but also confronting her own personal demons. The entity haunting Rose is characterized by a distinctive, sinister smile that evokes a sense of impending doom. The film describes this smile as a 'god-awful smile' that feels like it's wearing people's faces as masks. The concept of a smile is a powerful element in the movie, as it represents the facade that people with depression, anxiety, or trauma often wear to hide their pain and struggles. By incorporating this relatable horror element, the film strikes a chord with many viewers.

While the concept of trauma portrayed in 'Smile' may not be entirely new, it remains effectively communicated throughout the film. However, this may also be a weak point of the movie, as it lacks the depth that one might expect from a horror film. A powerful depiction of mental illness can be seen in one of the episodes of 'Stranger Things', where Max fights to break free from Vecna. This scene is one of the show's best moments, with Max struggling to escape until her friends come to her aid. In contrast, 'Smile' portrays a bleak and hopeless atmosphere, with no apparent escape from the entity haunting Rose. It almost seems as though giving in to the entity would be the easy way out for her.

The narrative is undeniably captivating, holding the audience's attention from start to finish. Set in a realm of apparitions, fiends, phantoms, and malevolent forces, the film illuminates the truest form of malevolence: personal trauma and its ability to deteriorate us if not addressed promptly. The title of the movie, Smile, not only references the wicked laughter of the entity but also the pretence that society often upholds. The film beautifully showcases how cinema can be a powerful tool in conveying such themes.