Actress Hansika Krishna reveals her Class 12 exam marks

Actor Krishna Kumar’s daughter Hansika Krishna has come out with flying colours in the ICSE (Class 12) exams. She secured a total of 78 per cent while she attained 92% for English. Hansika admitted that she was very tense and was relieved after receiving the marks as she thought she would fail.

Hansika, who chose Commerce stream at Holy Angels School in Thiruvananthapuram, broke the news on her YouTube channel. She also expressed regret that she was unable to fully concentrate on her studies. “After my commerce examination, I cried a lot. It was a subject I liked and that exam was really tough. I was really tense about the results. I thought I would fail as I couldn’t give my 100%. I received 78% and secured maximum marks in English which is 92%,” said Hansika.

Hansika added that she is aware that school exam results aren't what determine life completely. Hansika's mother Sindu Krishna had shared a touching note about her daughter’s last day in school. Hansika has lakhs of followers on social media and has played her sister Ahaana Krishnan’s younger self in ‘Luka.’