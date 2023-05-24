Mohanlal surprises Gahana with call of congratulations on civil service exam success

Superstar Mohanlal made a phone call to Gahana Navya James, congratulating her on securing the 6th rank in the Civil Service examination. Gahana's uncle Sibi George is Mohanlal’s close friend. When the actor and his wife vacationed in Japan, they visited Sibi George's family.

Gahana was overjoyed by Mohanlal’s call and admitted being a huge fan of the actor. “Gahana, this is Mohanlal. Congratulations on securing the 6th rank in the Civil Service Exam. I met your Uncle in Japan. He was the one who informed me about your win. May God bless you in reaching greater heights,” this was what Mohanlal told Gahana over the phone.

Gahana Navya James (25) hailing from Puliyannoor in Kottayam's Pala is currently doing research in International Relations at MG University. She studied till 10th at Chavara Public School, Pala. After finishing her plus two from St Mary’s School, Pala, she attained the first rank for BA history from Alphonsa College, Pala. Later she attained the first rank in MA political science from Pala St Thomas College. She also secured a UGC National Research Fellowship.

She is the daughter of C K James Thomas, who retired as a professor in the department of Hindi from St Thomas College, Pala and Dr Deepa George, professor, Department of Hindi, Sree Sankara Acharya University, Kalady.