Actor Shine Tom Chacko who was recently seen in V K Prakash's 'Live' starring Mamta Mohandas and Soubin got into a verbal spat with the media during the film's preview show organised by Manorama Online. The actor got incensed when some media persons asked him about the rampant drug use in the industry.

“Drugs were discovered long back. Was this substance which existed at the beginning of the world, introduced by today's youngsters? Or were they created by the film people? Please ask those people who are spreading such accusations. These things weren’t introduced by filmmakers or youngsters. Parents should wonder how their children are procuring these drugs,” says Shine Tom Chacko.

The preview show was attended by the director of ‘Live’ V K Prakash. Mamta Mohandas, Priya Warrier, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Reshmy Soman, and others from the film industry also attended. The film which was released on May 26 is receiving favourable responses from the audience.

The film deals with the menace of fake news and how it affects ordinary lives. Written by S Suresh Babu, ‘Live’ is produced by Darpan Bangeja and Nitin Kumar (their debut production in Malayalam) under the banner of Films 24. Listin Stephen under his Magic Frames banner is distributing the film. Nikhil S Praveen has done the cinematography, editing is by Sunil S Pillai, music by Alphonse Joseph and art direction is by Dundu Ranjeev Kala.