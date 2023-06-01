Madhavan celebrates birthday with work, shooting 'Test' in Chennai

Mumbai: Celebrating his birthday, actor-director R. Madhavan is immersed in work as he shoots for his upcoming project 'Test' in Chennai. Madhavan, who recently won the IIFA award for Best Director for his debut film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', continues to showcase his versatility both in front of and behind the camera. On this special day, he is dedicatedly pursuing his craft alongside co-stars Nayanthara and Siddarth, promising yet another exciting cinematic endeavour.

Madhavan and Siddharth, who worked together in films namely 'Aayutha Ezhuthu' and 'Rang De Basanti', are reuniting with the film which is reportedly based on a Test cricket match.

Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan shared: "Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift."

With 'Test', Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film 'Priyamana Thozhi', has opted to work in a film based on cricket after 20 years.

Meanwhile, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', in which Madhavan essayed the titular role showcases the remarkable story of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

(With IANS inputs)