Mohanlal to play dual roles in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'?

There is speculation that Mohanlal might be playing a double role in Lijo Jose Pellisery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', as indicated by Trade Analyst Sreedhar Pillai's tweet citing reliable sources.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal fan groups are circulating that he plays both father and son in the film and that the highlight of the film will be a scintillating 30-minute fight sequence.

Currently, the shooting of the film is happening at Chennai’s Gokulam Studio. The shoot will be there till the end of this month. There will be post-production work for 5 months. The film will be a Christmas release.

Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Bengali actor Katha Nandi, Manoj Momas, Danish Seth, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rajiv Pillai are the other key actors in the film. The rest of the cast details are under wraps. They have also roped foreign actors in the film.

The film is produced by Shibu Baby John’s John Mary Creative Limited, Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films. PS Rafeeq is the writer while Lijo’s regular Prashant Pillai has given the music. Madhu Neelakandan has done the cinematography while Tinu Pappachan is the Chief Associate Director.