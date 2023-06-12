Actress Gowri Nandha escapes unharmed in on-set accident; thanks well-wishers

The other day there was an accident on the sets of ‘Swargathile Katturumbu.’ An electric post had severed after being hit by a car, carrying Gauri Nanda, Chembil Ashokan, and Chali Pala. Thankfully because the car was running at a slow speed, there weren’t any casualties. Now, actress Gowri Nandha has thanked all those who enquired about her well-being.

“Hello everyone. The other day, during the shoot of ‘Swargathile Katturumbu’ the police jeep in which I was travelling ran out of control and crashed into an electric post. In the accident, the post got damaged and the line broke and fell on the side where I was sitting, which was on the left side of the front seat. Chembil Ashokan was driving the car, while Chali Pala was sitting in the back seat. Since the car got stuck on the electric post, we managed to avoid casualties. No one was seriously injured. I want to thank all those people who called me. I am totally safe and thank you once again for your concern and prayers,” said Gowri Nanda.

'Swargathile Katturumbu' directed by Jaspal Shanmugan headlines Dhyan Sreenivasan and Gayathri Ashok. Shanmugan is known for films like ‘ATM,’ Mithram’, Chaverpada’, ‘Ente Kallupencil’ etc. Written by KN Sivankuttan, the film is produced by Myna Creations.