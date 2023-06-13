No more Instagram: Lana Del Rey chooses to disconnect

Los Angeles: Lana Del Rey, known for her hit song 'Summertime Sadness,' recently expressed that she no longer feels the need to rely on the social media platform Instagram. Her decision stems from the fact that her tour dates have been officially announced, and her father Rob Grant's record titled 'Lost at Sea,' featuring her on two tracks, namely 'Hollywood Bowl' and the title track, has been successfully released.

The singer-songwriter announced on her Instagram Story: "Thank you so much for everything. Now that Robas record is out and now you know where I am touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u", reported Female First UK'.

Lana previously quit the platform back in 2021 in order to focus on "other jobs" that required "privacy and transparency".

As per Female First UK, she explained in a video post at the time: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency."

The 'Blue Jeans' singer assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also "going on some different endeavours. I'm still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music".

(With PTI inputs)