Thankful to Lijo for considering me for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Mohanlal

A huge party was thrown by the crew of Malaikottai Vaaliban on the last day shoot of the film. The highlight of the video that’s currently going viral on social media has to be Mohanlal talking about the film. Mohanlal says the film is nothing like you have ever seen in Indian cinema and will be very different. He also thanked Lijo for considering him to play a part in the film.

“We are still trying to figure out Lijo Jose Pellissery. Why should we know him? He should be knowing us. I am hoping that this will be one of his greatest films. The shooting was unbelievable. Because of the unpredictable weather, we had to go through some tough times. Somehow we managed to overcome that. I think the matter of a film working at the box office comes later. We have created something we have never seen before. This will be a different film. Thank you for considering me for this film,” said Mohanlal.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' was wrapped up on June 13th. Lijo Pellissery made it a point to thank everyone associated with the film. The last schedule of the film was in Chennai.

“We have managed to finish a 50-day shoot taking some extra time. We are all very satisfied. Let this film be something to be proud of and I hope the audience will love it. Pack up,” declared Lijo.

The film was shot in Pondicherry, Rajasthan and Chennai. The first schedule was held in Rajasthan which lasted for 77 days. Two stages of the film were finished there. The second schedule was in Chennai’s Gokulam Studios. The post-production work will be there for 5 months. The film will be a Christmas release.

Apart from Mohanlal, there will be Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Bengali actor Katha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Sait, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rajiv Pillai. The details about the rest of the cast are under wraps. There are a lot of foreign actors in the film.

The film, written by PS Rafeeq is produced by Shibu Baby John’s John Mary Creative Limited, Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films. The music is by Lijo regular Prashant Pillai and the cinematography is by Madhu Neelakandan. Tinu Pappachan is the Chief Associate.