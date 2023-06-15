Malayalam
Censorship concerns lead to ban of latest Spider-Man film in middle east

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Spider-man
Failing to meet the required censorship standards, the animated movie has been prohibited from being released in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Several Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have reportedly taken the decision to ban the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with speculation suggesting that the inclusion of a trans flag may be the underlying reason. Failing to meet the required censorship standards, the animated movie has been prohibited from being released in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to a statement from the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, which oversees Saudi Cinema, the film contradicts the existing content controls in force, leading to its exclusion from certain regions in the Gulf. Unilad reported on these developments, highlighting the commission's commitment to upholding the prevailing content controls within the media system and their refusal to grant a license for any film that violates these guidelines.

