Shilpa Shetty says yoga helps her stay calm and composed

Mumbai: Bollywood actors are known for their stickler for fitness. Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is also not an exception. In fact, she is one celebrity who is known for her insane fitness levels. On International Day of Yoga, the actress revealed that yoga forms a huge part of her health routine, adding that she doesn't believe in any restrictions when it comes to ‘what to eat.’

Shilpa was the first actress to come out with a yoga DVD video a decade ago when health and fitness hadn't gone mainstream like it has today. She also actively posts workout videos and speaks about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress often encourages people around her to do the same.

Taking to social media, the actress spoke about the importance of Yoga in her life as she said, "I believe that yoga is an integral part of my fitness regime as it helps me stay calm, relaxed, and focused. Yoga has helped me stay mentally balanced, which is vital to my overall well-being. For strength and toning weight training does the job".

She further mentioned, "I also ensure to eat well and never restrict myself with food. Food is fuel for the body and I take care of the portion. I have also understood that food is never a problem but it's the portion you eat and the quality that matters".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Sukhee' and 'Indian Police Force'.

