Marvel's Secret Invasion: Fury is back to save Earth from Skrulls' evil plans

Nick Fury, the most celebrated figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, makes a comeback in the studio's most recent miniseries, 'Secret Invasion'. The makers released the first episode of the miniseries on Wednesday.

Fury, who had the brilliant notion to "bring together a group of remarkable people," has returned to Earth to defend the planet from the Skrulls' covert invasion. However, he will not be calling his 'special' friends this time.

Fans are eagerly anticipating "Secret Invasion," which arrives over a year after the series' "She-Hulk," especially for Nick Fury, who appears somewhat twisted following the blip and his brief appearance at Tony Stark, or Iron Man,'s funeral. Speaking about his character during a press conference hosted by Disney Plus Hotstar, Samuel L Jackson mentioned that Fury is "a little tired, a little vulnerable, but coming back to Earth because he's been summoned."

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as G'iah and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth are both making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts with this miniseries.

In the first episode of the miniseries, the makers have given a glimpse into Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, and his rebel group of Skrulls, who are trying to gain control of Earth.

Talos, the leader of the Skrull sect, is back in "Secret Invasion" after making a debut in the 2019 Marvel film 'Captain Marvel', as is James "Rhodey" Rhodes, who is now a senior official working under the US President.

Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman are appearing in guest roles as agents Maria Hill and Everett K Ross, respectively.

'Secret Invasion' will be streaming on Hotstar from June 21 to July 26 every Wednesday at 12:30 pm.