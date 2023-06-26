Activist lodges complaint against Thalapathy Vijay for allegedly encouraging drug addiction in 'Leo' song

An activist from Chennai, known as 'RTI' Selvam, has lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, accusing Actor Thalapathy Vijay of promoting drugs in the Tamil movie 'Leo,' specifically in the song 'Naa Ready.' The petitioner has urged action to be taken against Vijay under the Narcotics Control Act, claiming that the song advocates drug addiction.

RTI Selvam asserts that the widely-shared song from Vijay's film, 'Naa Ready,' encourages drug addiction among youth and promotes rowdy behaviour. The activist points out that Vijay is seen dancing while holding a cigarette in the song. It is worth mentioning that the Chennai police have been actively organizing numerous events across the city to combat drug usage, with actors Karthi and Vijay Antony participating in these initiatives.

Leo is a high-octane thriller, which is both penned and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This eagerly anticipated film stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha in pivotal roles. The theatrical release of Leo is slated for October 19, 2023.