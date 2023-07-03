Dulquer Salmaan sparks concern among fans with cryptic video post, deletes it later

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has left his fans worried after sharing a mysterious video on Sunday night, expressing his struggle with sleep deprivation. Although he has since removed the post from his Instagram account, screenshots of the now-deleted video are making rounds among Dulquer's ardent followers on Twitter.

One concerned fan shared Dulquer's cryptic post on Twitter, questioning, "What happened to #DulquerSalmaan?". Another fan expressed sadness, stating, "Dulquer Salmaan posted on Instagram and then deleted it (accompanied by sad emojis)." A third user tweeted, "Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram, but he removed it within minutes after receiving controversial comments. What's going on?"

What happened to #DulquerSalmaan 🥺🥺. He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him ?. #KingOfKotha pic.twitter.com/PyGnrwnorw — DON BOY (@preethamtweets_) July 2, 2023

However, a section of netizens reassured others by pointing out that the video was actually part of an advertisement and that Dulquer is perfectly fine.