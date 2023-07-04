Dhanush visits Tirupati temple with sons Yatra, Linga. New look goes viral

Actor Dhanush, who had been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’ was recently spotted at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh along with his children Yatra and Linga. His parents Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi also accompanied the actor, who tonsured his head at the temple.

The new look has gone viral on social media and has also led to speculations that the actor has gone bald for his latest project #D50, which is expected to feature him as a gangster.

Meanwhile, the first-look poster of ‘Captain Miller’ featuring the actor has gone viral on social media. The film is a Tamil-language historical action film, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran. He can also be seen carrying a gun in the poster. In a recent interview, the film's art director had mentioned that 'Captain Miller' is set in the 1930s and the firearm used by Dhanush is called a Lewis gun, which was used in the 1930s. "#CaptainMiller takes place in the 1930s as its background. The firearm used by #Dhanush in the film is called the "Lewis gun," which was originally used during World War II. I personally designed this gun using real metal instead of a fake one," the art director revealed.