Here's the truth behind DQ’s controversial Instagram story

Recently, a video Dulquer Salmaan shared on Instagram sent the internet into a frenzy. DQ who is otherwise a picture of glee on social media looked troubled in the video and said he hadn’t slept for days and that nothing looked the same again. His fans were understandably worried and wondered if DQ was really troubled over something. A few smart ones thought it might be for an ad.

Looks like that video was indeed an ad promotion for a mobile company. He also shared the mobile ad on Instagram— “The spell that this mobile has cast on me is stronger than I thought, even meditation couldn’t help me keep it away. With its top performance, ultimate gaming experience, and fast charging, it is hard not to get obsessed with it. But I am going to try again. “Maybe next I should try tech therapy with Prasad,” was the note he shared.

Anyway, his fans are relieved after watching the video. Nothing was there as they feared. But yes, everyone felt this was an out-of-this-world promotion!