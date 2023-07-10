Actress Saira Banu gets nostalgic, reveals stunning '22-inch waistline' in throwback picture

Mumbai: In a wave of nostalgia, actress Saira Banu took to social media to share a captivating monochrome throwback picture of herself, delving into cherished memories from the past. Fondly reflecting on bygone days, she recalled a time when she possessed a svelte '22-inch waistline', evoking sentiments of sentimentality.

Making her debut on Instagram on July 7, Saira Banu has already garnered an impressive following of 12K fans, who eagerly anticipate her posts and updates.

In the social media post, she has posted an old photo, where she can be seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta draped around her bun hairdo. With her signature eye makeup, the 78-year-old actress is flaunting her '22 inch waistline' in the picture.

She captioned it as, "The 22 inch waistline in days far gone... Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!"

The post was showered with comments like - "Ma'am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you", "Perfectly beautiful and graceful! Greetings from a British fan living in Japan", "Prettiest", "U were heralded as Beauty Queen", "always so beautiful".

In her first Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt picture of her late husband, the greatest Indian actor ever, Dilip Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)