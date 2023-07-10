Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Saira Banu gets nostalgic, reveals stunning '22-inch waistline' in throwback picture

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Saira Banu
In the social media post, she has posted an old photo, where she can be seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta draped around her bun hairdo. Photo: Saira Banu/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: In a wave of nostalgia, actress Saira Banu took to social media to share a captivating monochrome throwback picture of herself, delving into cherished memories from the past. Fondly reflecting on bygone days, she recalled a time when she possessed a svelte '22-inch waistline', evoking sentiments of sentimentality.

Making her debut on Instagram on July 7, Saira Banu has already garnered an impressive following of 12K fans, who eagerly anticipate her posts and updates.

In the social media post, she has posted an old photo, where she can be seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta draped around her bun hairdo. With her signature eye makeup, the 78-year-old actress is flaunting her '22 inch waistline' in the picture.

RELATED ARTICLES

She captioned it as, "The 22 inch waistline in days far gone... Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!"

The post was showered with comments like - "Ma'am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you", "Perfectly beautiful and graceful! Greetings from a British fan living in Japan", "Prettiest", "U were heralded as Beauty Queen", "always so beautiful".
In her first Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt picture of her late husband, the greatest Indian actor ever, Dilip Kumar.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.