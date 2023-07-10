Don't travel to Himachal, Beas river's roar may cause heart attacks: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who hails from Himachal Pradesh's Manali district, recently took to social media to address a pressing concern. In her latest online update, she provided vital advice to her followers, urging them to refrain from travelling to the state amidst the devastating effects of heavy rainfall and landslides, which have tragically claimed lives. Through a series of visuals shared on her Instagram stories, Kangana shed light on the dire situation caused by the floods

In her heartfelt message, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety, stating, "I have some critical information to share: It is strongly advised not to travel to Himachal Pradesh at this time. The state is on high alert due to continuous rainfall, and the upcoming days are expected to witness a surge in landslides and flooded rivers. Even if the rain eventually subsides, it is crucial to avoid visiting Himachal during this rainy weather."

Kangana acknowledged the inherent challenges posed by the monsoon season in the mighty Himalayas, stating, "The situation in the Himalayas is currently unfavourable, although not entirely unexpected. Such conditions are a natural part of the rainy season in these formidable mountains. However, it is imperative to exercise caution rather than seeking adventure. The Beas River, in particular, is displaying its powerful and intimidating nature. Being near it could even induce a heart attack due to its thunderous roar. It is strongly advised against travelling to Himachal during the rains."

Tragically, the hilly state has been grappling with landslides and flash floods across various districts, leading to the loss of numerous lives. The rising water levels in the rivers have further exacerbated the situation, leaving affected regions in a state of distress.