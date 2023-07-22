The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has issued a new set of guidelines for the Tamil movie industry. The new rules were issued as part of the move to ensure members of the FEFSI get work within the industry.

The FEFSI is an organisation consisting of technicians from the film and television industry in Tamil Nadu. As per the new rules, artists from the state should be employed in Tamil movies. The guidelines, however, has generated a discussion on social media, since the industry is seeing an influx of artists and stars from other industries.

The organisation has also mandated that film shoots should not happen outside the state or country, unless necessary.

Film producers have also been asked to inform the association if movie shoots are not completed on time or if the shoot exceeds the budget.

The director also has to take accountability for story copyright issues, if the story is written by him/her.