Couple goals: Deepika spotted at theatre wearing jacket with Ranveer Singh's picture

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2023 02:12 PM IST
Ranveer also looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Photos: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone was recently clicked outside the theatre wearing a denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh's picture painted on it. The couple had gone to a theatre in the city to watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar. The movie features Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The pictures have gone viral. Deepika has paired the jacket with a white bodycon top paired with high-waisted dark blue jeans.

Ranveer looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He wore a black sweatshirt, completed the look with matching black sweats featuring a baggy fitting, cinched hem and a mid-rise waist and sneakers.

Ranveer's latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' has been received well at the box office. The film, which released on July 28, opened with Rs 11.1 crore. The two-day collection of the film is a total of Rs 27.15 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter wrote: "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: Rs 27.15 cr. #India biz."

"Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting Rs. 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*… Post pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance."

"Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there’s scope to score big numbers on Day 3… If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, #RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note."

