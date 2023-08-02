Top Bollywood art director Nitin Desai found dead at studio in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was discovered deceased on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to a senior police official.

Based on initial findings, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. Desai's lifeless body was found hanging at his N D Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, approximately 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies. He was known for his art work in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

