Top Bollywood art director Nitin Desai found dead at studio in Maharashtra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai. Photo: Instagram
Mumbai: Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was discovered deceased on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to a senior police official.

Based on initial findings, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. Desai's lifeless body was found hanging at his N D Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, approximately 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies. He was known for his art work in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
(With PTI inputs)

