Ashok Selvan-Sarathkumar starrer 'Por Thozhil' OTT release date finally confirmed

Exciting news! Debutant director Vignesh Raja's hit murder mystery, 'Por Thozhil', is set to release on Sony LIV on August 11. The official announcement was made on Sony LIV's social media handle. The thriller sensation that shattered box office records promises a gripping plot revolving around two Chennai-based cops on a mission to find a serial killer in Trichy. All the victims are women and the two officers work diligently to uncover the identity of the serial killer.

What establishes a common thread between both movies is their depiction of the killers with a nuanced human element. Instead of being mere random perpetrators, these individuals have motives behind their actions, granting a deeper insight into their character.

The OTT release date of the Ashok Selvan-Sarathkumar starrer was initially scheduled for July 10. However, the makers decided to postpone it due to the film's continued success and good collection at the box office.