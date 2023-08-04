From 'Dhoomam' to 'The Hunt for Veerappan': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and a bunch of new releases are streaming on OTT platforms this week. Here's a look at some of the movies and series we think you should watch.

Dhoomam (Malayalam)

Dhoomam is a gripping thriller, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. The plot follows the abduction of the marketing head of a tobacco company and his wife by an enigmatic group. The film is directed by Pawan Kumar, renowned for his acclaimed Kannada movies like U-Turn. Produced by Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind the blockbuster KGF franchise.

Streaming on Amazon Prime from August 4.

The Hunt for Veerappan (Hindi)

Over the span of 17 years, Veerappan became the focus of India's most prolonged and expensive manhunt. This cinematic series goes beyond the surface, exploring untold narratives and presenting firsthand testimonies from individuals intimately connected to Veerappan and the relentless efforts to apprehend him.

Streaming on Netflix from August 4.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (English)

The resilient Guardians reunite for another thrilling mission, but now, they confront their most daunting challenge yet. With the weight of Gamora's absence heavy on his heart, Peter Quill must unite the team to safeguard the universe and shield a cherished member. The fate of the Guardians dangles precariously, and the stakes soar to unprecedented heights. Brace yourself for an extraordinary space odyssey that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 2.

Choona (Hindi)

In this thrilling web series, a group of people sets out on a bold mission for vengeance against a formidable politician portrayed by the talented Jimmy Shergill. Prepare to be captivated by their audacious heist, which promises a gripping journey filled with suspense, drama, and unforeseen turns, leaving you guessing until the final moments.

Streaming on Netflix from August 3.

Dayaa (Telugu)

In the gripping tale of Dayaa, a freezer van driver's world is turned upside down when he stumbles upon a lifeless body inside his vehicle. This shocking discovery thrusts him and his loyal best friend into a relentless whirlwind of escalating danger. With each twist of fate, they become ensnared in a web of uncertainty, unsure of whom to trust and what the future holds. As the mysteries deepen, the protagonist must navigate a treacherous path, confronting his fears and grappling with unforeseen consequences. The story unfolds with suspense, keeping readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 4.

Pareshan (Telugu)

Renowned for the Kobbari Matta films, Rupak Ronaldson takes the reins as both writer and director in the Telugu comedy 'Pareshan'. The film boasts stellar performances from Thiruveer, Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala. Set against the backdrop of Singareni and Coalaries, the movie delves into the complexities that surface within the dynamics of friends, family, and lovers, providing an engaging and humorous glimpse into their lives.

Streaming on SonyLIV from August 4.

Zero Drama (Malayalam)

Zero Drama' is a short film penned and helmed by the talented Anupriya Raj. Notably, Director Jeo Baby takes on the lead role, joined by exceptional performances from Manu S Pillai, Gayatri Manu Pillai, as well as promising newcomers Reba and Rixon. The film beautifully captures the anxieties and dilemmas faced by the new generation, as they grapple with thoughts and actions that challenge the traditional family conditioning.

Streaming on Saina Play

Rangabali (Tamil)

In this heartwarming tale, a lively and joyful young man's life intersects with that of a female doctor who initially perceives him as exceptionally mild-mannered. Surprisingly, despite his father being the owner of a medical shop, he lacks even the most basic knowledge of medicine, leading to amusing and delightful encounters between the two characters.

Streaming on Netflix from August 4.