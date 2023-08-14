Malayalam
Por Thozhil actor Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian to get married?

Our Correspondent
Published: August 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian
Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The latest celeb couple to tie the knot are Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian. There were reports of their marriage in Tamil media. There were also hints that the wedding will take place on September 13th. Keerthi is the youngest daughter of producer and actor Arun Pandian.

Ashok Selvan hails from Erode. They have shared screen space in Pa Ranjith’s ‘Blue Star’.  Selvan’s latest murder mystery, ‘Por Thozhil’ co-starring Sharath Kumar was a box office hit.

Keerthy Pandian made her debut in 'Thumba' in 2019, which was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’ in which she reprised Anna Ben’s role. She has also acted in a web series on Zee Live. Ramya Pandian who acted in 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' is her cousin.

