Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment files complaint over stolen 'Jawan' clips shared online

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has lodged a complaint with Mumbai police. Stolen video snippets from their upcoming film 'Jawan' were shared on Twitter, aiming to harm both the movie and their production house.

The FIR, filed at Santacruz police station, cites violations under the Information Technology Act, alleging copyright infringement. Despite stringent rules against recording devices during filming, the prohibited clips found their way online.

Notably, a few months ago, a leaked slow-motion action scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the film had emerged on various social platforms. At that time, Red Chillies had taken legal action to remove the clips.