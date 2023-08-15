'Jailer' sequel in queue? Director Nelson Dilipkumar drops hint

Exciting news has come to light that a sequel to 'Jailer' might be a possibility. Director Nelson Dilipkumar dropped a strong hint during a post-release interview. Notably, Nelson is also considering sequels for 'Beast', 'Kolamaavu Kokila', and 'Doctor'. He also shared his dream of bringing together Vijay and Rajinikanth for a film.

This revelation has brought joy to Rajini fans. Many believe that the cameo roles played by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar should be expanded into full-length parts in the upcoming sequel. Some are even suggesting a standalone spinoff film based on 'Jailer', while others propose a cinematic universe created by Nelson, where characters like Beast's Veera Raghavan and 'Jailer' intersect.

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, was distributed in Kerala by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The distribution was managed by Dream Big Films.