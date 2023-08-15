Rana Daggubati apologizes to Sonam Kapoor over 'Bollywood heroine' remark

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati has issued an apology to actress Sonam Kapoor for his remarks, where he indirectly referred to her as a 'Bollywood heroine' and mentioned that she had caused actor Dulquer Salmaan's time to be wasted on the set of their 2019 film 'The Zoya Factor'. The incident took place during the King Of Kotha event in Hyderabad.

However, now Rana has come out with a clarification saying that he is "genuinely troubled by the negativity."

"I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted," he said.

He added: "I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

According to reports, during the King of Kotha event, Rana had said: "Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He's doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."

He added: "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots' quality, frustrating those on set."

"Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment."

(With IANS inputs)