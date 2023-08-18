From 'Taali' to 'Guns & Gulaabs': New OTT releases this week

With the arrival of the weekend, a plethora of fresh releases grace the screens of various OTT platforms this week. Let's take a glimpse at a selection of films and series that deserve your attention.

Taali (Hindi)

Sushmita Sen takes the lead role in the biographical series 'Taali', portraying transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The show narrates Sawant's journey as she fought for recognition of the third gender in India, embracing motherhood to an orphaned child and championing a landmark legal battle. This remarkable narrative serves as the foundation for the series.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from August 15.

Guns & Gulaabs (Hindi)

The central focus of the gangster comedy 'Guns & Gulaabs' revolves around the unheard-of opium trade within the cartel-controlled town of Gulaabgunj. The trio of main characters includes a city-wise cop, a romantically inclined mechanic, and a faith healer, brought to life by Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Streaming on Netflix on August 18.

Depp V Heard (English)

The documentary series explores the widely-publicized legal dispute centred on defamation between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner, Amber Heard. Presenting a unique perspective, the series juxtaposes their testimonies while delving into the influence of social media on public perception and the trial's outcome.

Streaming on Netflix from August 16.

Aayirathonnu Nunakal (Malayalam)

Aayirathonnu Nunakal is a Malayalam thriller, headlined by Vishnu Agasthya, Remya Suresh, Noufal Rahman, and an ensemble cast. The narrative unfolds with a circle of friends convening within a grand mansion. Fueled by a lawyer's urging, they embark on a journey to unveil concealed truths about their respective partners.

Streaming on SonyLIV from August 18.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (English)

Under the guidance of series director Jay Ahmed, this four-part documentary series delves into the world of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, internationally acclaimed as AP Dhillon, a trailblazing self-made superstar. Embarking on an enthralling narrative, the documentary takes viewers on a remarkable odyssey, tracing AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from the picturesque village of Gurdaspur in Punjab to the breathtaking landscapes of British Columbia, Canada, all while providing exclusive insights and access.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 18.

Mask Girl (Korean)

At the core of the story is Kim Mo-Mi, entangled in self-doubt regarding her appearance. She chooses to embrace an incognito online identity, donning a mask to enthral her viewers. Yet, a series of unforeseen events takes her life down a tragic path. Indulging in this recently unveiled gem during the weekend promises a truly rewarding experience.

Streaming on Netflix from August 18.

Mathagam (Tamil)

The gripping crime thriller web series 'Mathagam' unravels the exploits of a courageous IPS officer entrusted with the mission of eradicating a lethal criminal organization that's unleashing chaos in Chennai. Officer Atharvaa embodies unwavering determination, utilizing his knowledge and skills to dismantle the criminal syndicate and restore peace to the city.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 18.