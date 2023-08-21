'Dada' actor Kavin gets married to long time girlfriend Monicka

Actor Kavin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Monicka David in a private ceremony held in Chennai ON Sunday. The couple looked stunning in traditional attire, as seen in the photos shared by Kavin on his social media accounts. The groom opted for a simple yet elegant kurta, while the bride captured attention in a captivating golden saree.

From celebrities to fellow members of the film industry and fans, warm wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds on various social media platforms.

Kavin's journey began as a small-screen artist on Vijay TV's Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He later appeared in the channel's serials such as Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. After uncredited roles in movies like Pizza and Indru Netru Naalai, Kavin's breakthrough came with a significant part in the 2017 film 'Sathriyan'.