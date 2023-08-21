Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Dada' actor Kavin gets married to long time girlfriend Monicka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Kavin, Monicka
Kavin and Monicka. Photo: Instagram/Kavin
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Kavin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Monicka David in a private ceremony held in Chennai ON Sunday. The couple looked stunning in traditional attire, as seen in the photos shared by Kavin on his social media accounts. The groom opted for a simple yet elegant kurta, while the bride captured attention in a captivating golden saree.

From celebrities to fellow members of the film industry and fans, warm wishes have been pouring in for the newlyweds on various social media platforms.

Kavin's journey began as a small-screen artist on Vijay TV's Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He later appeared in the channel's serials such as Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchi. After uncredited roles in movies like Pizza and Indru Netru Naalai, Kavin's breakthrough came with a significant part in the 2017 film 'Sathriyan'.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.