Nayanthara makes Insta debut ahead of ‘Jawan’ trailer release, garners over 2 lakh followers in one hour

Chennai: Nayanthara who is often referred to as 'Lady Superstar' in the South, has finally made her Instagram debut, minutes before 'Jawan' makers released their action-packed trailer.

The actor, who received 2,39,000 followers just an hour after her Instagram debut on August 31, posted a reel featuring her twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara can be seen holding her sons and oozing style and swag as she walks. The instrumental version of the Jawan theme song, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, can be heard playing in the background.

She captioned the post 'Jawan' style: "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu ... (Tell them I've arrived).

Of course, Vignesh Shivan was not going to miss out on the action and was the first one to comment, writing: "My uyris (heart emojis) welcome to IG."

Other netizens also flooded the comment section, with Tamil actress Aranthangi Nishi and Malaysian Tamil actress Moon Nila welcoming Nayathara to Instagram.

Before her Insta entry, the actress was seen celebrating Onam with her husband and then took all of social media by fire with her performance in the 'Jawan’ song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', where she lit up the dance floor with Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara has largely refused to be a part of social media as she is in general a very private person, and prefers to maintain things that way.

But 'Jawan' may just change all that. The actress plays the role of a black ops agent in the film with some connection to the SRK character. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.