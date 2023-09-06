Vijay Sethupathi reveals he wanted to be cast as the bad guy in 'Jawan'

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Sethupathi who will be soon seen in the Atlee directorial 'Jawan' said he had approached the filmmaker expressing his desire to be cast as the bad guy in the movie. The actor was speaking during a Q & A session along with Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday.

“We had already met in Melbourne, Australia and I told Atlee ‘I would like to be a part of your film.’ Then I also asked ‘I’d like to be the bad guy in your film’, and Atlee said ‘We were also thinking about your past one year, so we already had you in mind. Because of that, we are surprised you contacted us’.”

“Then I met him again in Mumbai, he narrated to me the script, I really liked it and I was onboard.”

The Tamil star went on to give a very interesting take on his role, saying “Whenever I play the villain, it is not me who is the bad guy, but the hero. My character is on his own path, and the hero who comes to disturb me, for my character he is the villain.”

Meanwhile, the Badshah of Bollywood went on to describe 'Jawan' as the story of a common man, doing uncommon things.

When Shah Rukh was asked why he decided to answer only seven questions, he said, “Saat sawaal kyon? Kyonki hafte mein saat din hote hain, rainbow mein saat colours aur ‘Jawan’ mein mere saat look. And of course, ‘Jawan’ release hogi, September 7, 2023 ko (Why seven questions? Because a week has seven days, a rainbow has seven colours and in ‘Jawan’ I have seven faces. And of course, the release of date of ‘Jawan’ is also September 7, 2023)."