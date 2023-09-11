Everyone should exercise their right to vote responsibly: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' has consistently made headlines since its release, addressing a spectrum of social and political matters. When a fan commended the superstar for his impactful monologue stressing the significance of voting, the actor once more underlined the importance of exercising this right with intelligence and responsibility.

The high-octane action thriller, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

It touches upon themes of government apathy, corruption, farmers' suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas and in one of the key scenes, Shah Rukh's hero urges the common people to vote sensibly.

At the risk of giving spoilers, when a fan praised the actor for his speech from the film on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly."

The 58-year-old requested the admirer to not share any other spoilers from the film, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also round out the cast.

In the film, Sanya's character is a doctor trying to handle the situation of lack of oxygen supply at a government hospital but gets jailed on dereliction of duty after the death of 63 children.

Many viewers noticed the similarity of the sub-plot with the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, including Dr Kafeel Khan, who was jailed for dereliction of duty after 63 children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in the city.

Kafeel Khan took to X to thank the makers of "Jawan" for showing an incident similar to his real life. He said he had not yet seen the movie but was flooded with messages regarding the film since its release.

"I haven't seen 'Jawan', but people have been messaging me saying they thought about me after watching Dr Irrum's character. There is a lot of difference between the film world and real life. The culprits in the army, health minister etc. get punished. But here I and those 81 families are still wandering for justice... Thank you @iamsrk sir and @Atlee_dir sir for raising the social issue," he wrote. 'Jawan' was released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)