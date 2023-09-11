Malayalam
First look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' out

Our Correspondent
Published: September 11, 2023 02:19 PM IST
Maharaja
The first-look poster was revealed during a launch event in Chennai on Sunday. Photo: Instagram/Vijay Sethupathi
Topic | Entertainment News

The first-look poster of Vijay Sethupathy's Maharaja is out. In the film directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the actor is seated at a barber shop holding a blood-stained knife. Most importantly Anurag Kashyap and Vijay Sethupathy will share screen space for the first time in the film. People are wondering if Anurag is playing a negative role. Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami and Naatti Nataraj play key roles in the film.

The first-look poster was revealed during a launch event in Chennai on Sunday. During the ceremony, Vijay Sethupathi took the stage, spoke about the film, and became visibly emotional during his speech.

