'I was paid more than 35 lakhs for Jailer': Vinayakan

Ever since the release of 'Jailer,' a section of the media has engaged in a guessing game regarding the actors' salaries. There were rumours that Vinayakan was paid 35 lakhs. However, the actor now claims that he received triple that amount, as he revealed during an interview with Sark Live.

"Contrary to the rumours, I wasn't paid 35 lakhs for 'Jailer.' I hope the producer isn't hearing this. I received three times that amount. The 35 lakh rumour was the work of certain mischief-makers back home. In any case, I received much more than that. They gave me exactly what I asked for. I was treated like royalty on the sets and was compensated well," said the actor.

Vinayakan also acknowledged that he hadn't portrayed a character for such an extended duration in his career. He had to stay in that character for almost a year, which, according to the actor, can lead to other challenges. "Due to 'Jailer,' I couldn't accept the role of Captain Miller," he admitted.

Following 'Jailer,' he has decided to be more selective in his roles. "I have an interest in politics, but I don't believe in organizational politics. I vote for the left, just like my family with left-leaning politics. Most of my relatives have party memberships, but I don't. I'm a believer, specifically, a socialist," said the actor.

Vinayakan explained that he isn't very inclined to put on an act when he's in public. This is why he appears to be reclusive and not someone who would smile at random people. "I use social media to express whatever I want to say. Once it reaches the intended audience, I will remove my post. It's not so much about withdrawing the post as it is about filtering them," explained the actor.