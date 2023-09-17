'I'm in Dubai, not in jail': Model Shiyas Kareem responds to rape allegation

Kasaragod: Model and reality show star Shiyas Kareem has come out with a response to the allegations of sexual assault and cheating levelled against him by a woman.

In a video he posted as a story on Instagram and Facebook, Shiyas clarified that he was not in jail but in Dubai.

According to the complainant, who is a 32-year-old gym instructor from Padanna here, Shiyas (34) raped her on the promise of marriage, cheated her of Rs 11 lakh and subjected her to physical assault in Cheruvathur.

Shiyas allegedly promised to marry the complainant who is a divorcee and raped her between 2021 and 2023 March at a lodge in Ernakulam and Munnar.

A case has been registered against Shiyas, who hails from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, in this regard by the Chandera police in Kasaragod.

"Many sources have been spreading news on my behalf. I'm here to tell you that I am not in jail. I am in Dubai. I was told I'll get good quality rice here. So I came to buy some. I will be giving out all this rice once I get back. See you all there," said Shiyas, in what could be assumed as a veiled threat to those he believes are out to get him.

He posted the video with a caption that included an expletive to project his anger towards the media for throwing light on the issue.

The complaint was filed after news came out that Shiyas was getting engaged to another woman. Shiyas' social media handles are flooded with congratulatory messages on his marriage.