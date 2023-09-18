Mahalakshmi's first Instagram post after husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar's arrest goes viral

Actor Mahalakshmi has broken her silence days after her husband and producer Ravinder Chandrasekhar was arrested for fraud. Taking to social media, the actor posted a photo of herself with the caption— “This too shall pass” leaving netizens impressed by her courage in a time of adversity.

Ravinder, who heads the famous production company called Libra Productions which has made films like ‘Sutta Kadhai’, 'Nalanum Nandiniyum', and 'Natpenna Ennanu Theriyumo', was arrested recently for defrauding a businessman of Rs 16 crores.

According to the complainant, Chandrasekhar had approached his firm seeking financial assistance to start a project that converts solid waste to energy. The complainant, who is a resident of Chennai, also maintained that Chandrasekhar had created fake documents to obtain the investment.

Chandrasekhar and Mahalakshmi got married in September 2022 and ever since then, their marriage had come under scrutiny with many people claiming that Mahalakshmi married him for his money.

Strangely social media attacks never affected the couple. When there were rumours of a split, they gave witty responses on social media.

Mahalakshmi who has anchored Television shows also did Television serials. She is known as VJ Mahalakshmi among her fans. Yamirukka Bhayamen, Arasi, Chellame, Vani Rani, and Anpe Vaa are some of her popular serials.