Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara share family pics, dedicate ‘Jailer’ track ‘Rathamaarey’ to twins Uyir and Ulag

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have shared new pictures of their twins Uyir and Ulag on Instagram. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to post the adorable pictures, which are receiving a lot of response from fans and celebrities alike.

In one picture, Vignesh can be seen holding the babies while standing between their cribs in their nursery. The second image shows them standing with them in their living room with several balloons lying on the floor. The filmmaker has also shared a few pictures of him and Nayanthara holding the babies in their arms.

For the caption, they chose the song from Rajinikanth’s latest release ‘Jailer’, which has been penned by Vignesh. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track talks about the bond between a father and his beloved son.

Vignesh and Nayanthara captioned it: “Rathamarey… Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag.” The couple got married in Chennai last year and welcomed their babies via surrogacy earlier this year. The wedding was attended by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajinikanth.

(With IANS inputs)