Ram Charan observes Ayyappa Deeksha for newborn daughter, visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Mumbai: 'RRR' actor Ram Charan who has been observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The Siddhivinayak Temple holds a unique place in the hearts of devotees, and for Ram Charan, it served as the perfect location to conclude his Ayyappa Deeksha.

The Ayyappa Deeksha is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledged to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala. In the pictures, Ram Charan is seen dressed in his Deeksha attire and walking barefoot, as he made his way to the Siddhivinayak Temple.It's worth noting that Ram Charan has a history of practicing Ayyappa Deeksha, having undertaken it even during ‘RRR’. This time, he observed it for birth of his newborn daughter, Klin Kaara.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in ‘Game Changer’. ‘Game Changer’ is a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. It also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab. The official title was unveiled on March 27, during Charan's birthday.

