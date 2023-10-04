Sajitha Madathil hits back after trollers mock ‘Kalikutty’ for choosing cat over ‘son’

Actor Sajitha Madathil has found herself at the receiving end of a merciless cyberattack after critics began to snark about her character ‘Kalikutty’ in the action drama ‘King of Kotha’. In the film, Kalikutty saves a cat when the situation demanded her to choose either the animal or the hero, who is like her son in the movie.

With the Dulquer Salmaan starrer getting released on a leading OTT platform, reviews, both positive and negative, are coming thick and fast. The critics, though, it seems, find it hard to digest the sentimental attachment of her character to a cat, to a point where it means more to her than the humans.

However, the actor has hit back at those who mocked her on social media after the trolls “crossed all limits and took an abusive nature.” Sajitha Madathil rued that she was being targeted just because her character saved the cat at the expense of the life of Kotha Raju, played by Dulquer Salmaan.

A section of critics stormed her social media wall, mocking her all the way. The actress gave a fitting reply to them through her Facebook page. She sarcastically wrote that she had nothing to do with the issue specified, however, she would convey it if she ever met ‘Kalikutty’, who lived in the land called ‘Kotha’.

“For the kind attention of those who stop by my inbox to abuse and mock Kalikutty, for trying to kill Raju in a bid to save her cat, I have nothing to do with the matter specified. If I ever manage to find Kalikutty, who had lived in the land called Kotha, then I will surely convey the matter. (hope, at least, this will be effective. How unfortunate!)

Sajitha Madathil enacted the role of the mother of the villain character ‘Kannan Bhai’, played by Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Earlier actor Pramod Veliyanad, who too did a small role in the film, had faced cyberattacks. He was targeted by the critics, accusing him of creating hype over the film through his comments praising the movie.