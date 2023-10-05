AR Rahman files Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons association

AR Rahman made headlines in September when his Chennai concert faced severe criticism due to mismanagement. A few weeks later, he found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. The Association of Surgeons of India filed a complaint against Rahman, alleging that he had received a sum of Rs 29 lakh for a concert that never materialized. In response, AR Rahman's legal counsel issued a strong denial of all the allegations.

Rahman's legal notice, addressed to the Association of Surgeons of India, demanded the withdrawal of the complaint within three days. He firmly rejected all accusations and noted the involvement of third parties that he had no knowledge of. The legal notice further insisted on an unconditional apology from the association to restore AR Rahman's tarnished reputation. Additionally, Rahman's counsel requested the association to pay Rs 10 crore as compensation for the damage caused by the defamation. AR Rahman's team made it clear that they would pursue legal and criminal action if the association failed to comply with these demands.