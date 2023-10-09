Vishal's blockbuster 'Mark Antony' locks OTT release date. Here's when, where to watch film

Vishal's 'Mark Antony', which hit theatres on September 15 has locked its OTT release date. The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran, revolves around a mechanic named Mark, who is the son of a slain gangster. He comes across a time-travel telephone invented by a scientist named Chiranjeevi and uses it to get in touch with his father Antony. Mark initially believes Antony to be a bad man who killed his mother but learns the truth through his time-travel experience.

Vishal plays a dual role in the film, which also features S J Suryah as Jackie Pandian, Antony's best friend. Ritu Varma, Sunil, Abhinaya, K Selvaraghavan, Y G Mahendran and Mohan Vaidya are other actors who play prominent roles in the movie.

The science fiction movie recently entered the Rs 100 crore-club, a first in Vishal's career. The movie also made headlines for a scene featuring the late actor Silk Smitha. The makers later revealed that they had used a Silk Smitha-look alike for the scene. The movie, which is continuing to run in theatres, will start streaming on Prime Video from October 20.