Vishal's blockbuster 'Mark Antony' locks OTT release date. Here's when, where to watch film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2023 05:44 PM IST
Vishal's 'Mark Antony', which hit theatres on September 15 has locked its OTT release date. The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran, revolves around a mechanic named Mark, who is the son of a slain gangster. He comes across a time-travel telephone invented by a scientist named Chiranjeevi and uses it to get in touch with his father Antony. Mark initially believes Antony to be a bad man who killed his mother but learns the truth through his time-travel experience.

Vishal plays a dual role in the film, which also features S J Suryah as Jackie Pandian, Antony's best friend. Ritu Varma, Sunil, Abhinaya, K Selvaraghavan, Y G Mahendran and Mohan Vaidya are other actors who play prominent roles in the movie.

The science fiction movie recently entered the Rs 100 crore-club, a first in Vishal's career. The movie also made headlines for a scene featuring the late actor Silk Smitha. The makers later revealed that they had used a Silk Smitha-look alike for the scene. The movie, which is continuing to run in theatres, will start streaming on Prime Video from October 20.

