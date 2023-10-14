Vishal expresses gratitude to 'beloved brother' Yogi Babu for Lord Murugan gift

Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu had a recent encounter with Tamil action star Vishal. During their meeting, Yogi Babu gifted Vishal an idol of Lord Murugan, and Vishal expressed his gratitude, affectionately referring to Yogi Babu as his "beloved brother." This gesture took place as a part of their upcoming collaboration in a project tentatively named 'Vishal 34,' where the 'Jailer' actor and the 'Thaamirabharani' actor will be working together.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, the ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ alum posted a picture of himself with the comic veteran as he handed him the statue and wrote: “Thank you darling brother @iYogiBabu for gifting me a wonderful statue of lord Murugan in Karaikudi during the shoot of our film #’Vishal34’.” He added: “While filming a shot when I was driving the car and in btw this him spotting a shop selling Murugar idols and immediately after buying it and gifting it to me is God sent. Love you darling. Thank you. God bless (sic).”

Vishal is a major devotee of Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, and has frequently visited temples to pay his homage to the deity. The deity is revered in south Indian states. The 'Vishal 34' shooting is currently happening in Thoothukudi and some major action sequences for the film are set to be shot at the latest schedule. This film will mark Vishal’s third collaboration with the director Hari.

While Vishal will be handling the lead role as the film’s action hero, Yogi Babu will have a major supporting role where much like it was in ‘Jailer’, he’ll be handling the comic parts of the film.

There is no release date for the film yet and neither is there a title in development, but the film is said to be heavily action-oriented.

On the work front, Vishal was most recently seen in the film ‘Mark Antony’ and will next be seen in the film ‘Thupparivaalan 2’. Yogi Babu on the other hand was most recently seen in the blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, as well as ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’, and ‘Shot Boot Three’.

(With IANS inputs)