Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to actor Umapathy Ramaiah

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2023 02:55 PM IST
The grand ceremony was held in Chennai on Friday. Photos | Instagram | @aishwaryaarjun
Topic | Entertainment News

South Indian actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun who has acted in films like 'Pattathu Yaanai' and 'Prema Baraha' got engaged to actor Umapathy Ramaiah. The grand ceremony was held in Chennai on October 27. As per reports, the duo have been dating each other for a long time and the families have also been very close. Umapathy is the son of Tamil actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah.

Both Arjun Sarja and Thambi Ramaiah have known each other for several years and have acted in a couple of movies together. Umapathy began his career with the Tamil film 'Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay', and earned appreciation from critics for his performance.

Though the date of the marriage has not yet been fixed, reports suggest the wedding will take place next year. Photos from the engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media with many people, including several celebrities congratulating the couple. Arjun Sarja, who has worked in several South Indian films was recently seen in the blockbuster film 'Leo' starring Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha.

