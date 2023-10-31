Kalidas Jayaram reveals plans to marry Tarini Kalingarayar

Actor Kalidas Jayaram who was last seen in the Tamil film 'Natchathiram Nagargiridhu' has spoken about his plans to marry his long-time girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar. The actor was speaking during the She Tamil Nakshatram Awards held recently. Tarini, who received the Best Fashion Model 2023 award during the event, was also present.

In the promo video that has now gone viral, the anchor can be heard introducing Kalidas as the person behind Tarini's success. The anchor also welcomes Kalidas on stage and then asks him about his relationship with Tarini. The actor responds by saying, 'She is the girl I plan to marry'. He then goes on to propose to Tarini mimicking actor Suriya's voice.

The duo have been open about their relationship on social media and have been posting lovey-dovey notes, especially on each other's special days. Kalidas' family, including parents and actors Parvathy and Jayaram and sister Malavika share a loving relationship with Tarini. Recently, Malavika too, opened up about her relationship on social media.