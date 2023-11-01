Nayanthara is a foodie in 'Annapoornani'. Makers reveal movie's release date

Thiruvananthapuram: Lady superstar Nayanthara’s 75th film is all set to hit theatres on December 1. The Tamil film titled ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ revolves around a foodie who dreams to create a different life for herself. The actor took to her official X account and wrote: "‘Annapoorani’ releasing worldwide on Dec 1st.”

The movie’s production house also took to their X and wrote: “'Annapoorani’ is bringing you a feast and will see you in theatres on the 1st of December. Get Ready!” The plot details are still not fully out, though the film’s team had recently dropped a teaser in which Nayanthara seemed to hail from an orthodox, upper caste household. In the teaser, Nayanthara’s character seemingly leaves her old life behind to chase her dreams of most likely being a cook. This is mainly alluded to by the scene of her character seemingly reading various cookbooks detailing various vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, hiding them behind her academic books.

The movie has been shot in Srirangam, Trichy in Tamil Nadu where the scenes of an agraharam are showcased. ‘Annapoorani’ will mark Nayanthara’s very next venture after she made her Bollywood debut with SRK and Atlee’s mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, establishing her as a pan-Indian name.

‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, and will mark the reunion of Jai and Nayanthara after a decade. In addition, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakkaravarthy. The film’s music has been composed by 'Varisu' composer Thaman.

(With IANS inputs)