Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

A recent viral video has set the internet abuzz, purportedly featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator. Upon closer scrutiny, it's revealed to be a deepfake video. The deception is incredibly convincing, amassing millions of views, including over 2.4 million on X, formerly Twitter.

A journalist has stepped up to verify the video's fraudulent nature, highlighting the pressing need for legal and regulatory frameworks to address deepfakes in India. The viral video on Instagram, initially thought to feature Rashmika Mandanna, was unveiled as a deepfake of Zara Patel. The video was eerily realistic from a deepfake perspective, but a discerning eye could spot a significant discrepancy at the 1-second mark, where the deepfake transitioned from Zara Patel to Rashmika.

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.



You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.



This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the journalist's post, expressing his support for taking legal action against such occurrences, stating, 'Yes, this is a strong case for legal'. He also extended his support to his co-star from 'Goodbye', Rashmika. As of now, Rashmika has not reacted to the video.