Malayalam cinema awaits the return of Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan magic

Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan will always remain one of the most iconic director-writer combos in Malayalam cinema. Now Sathyan’s son director Anoop Sathyan has shared stills of the duo on social media. Sathyan and Anoop met Sreeni at his residence in Ernakulam. He also spilt the secret behind the magic synergy between his father and Sreenivasan.

Here are some excerpts of their conversation.

Sreeni Uncle: “Currently I am reading Tagore’s short stories.”

Anoop: “Nice. Are you looking for inspiration, Uncle?”

Sreeni Uncle: “Not really. This is more like some homework. I wanted to know how Satyajit Ray made such beautiful films from these stories.”

Anoop observed that his mind was still razor sharp and that his health was also getting better. Meanwhile, the audience is also hoping that Sreenivasan will be back on the film sets.

The 2018 film ‘Njan Prakashan’ was their last movie collaboration. Sreeni had done a cameo in Sathyan Anthikad’s ‘Makal’.

Their first collaboration was the 1986 film, 'TP Balagopalan MA.' Later they created several superhits like 'Nadodikattu', 'Pattana Pravesham', etc. Malayalam cinema is awaiting their reunion on celluloid.