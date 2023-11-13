Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh shine in 'Siren' teaser

Jayam Ravi's upcoming film, 'Siren', has unveiled its teaser, offering a 1-minute and 38-second glimpse into the storyline. In this movie, Ravi plays a convict serving time for murder, while Keerthy Suresh takes on the leading lady role. The director of the film is Antony Bhagyaraj.

Taking to his social media handle, Jayam Ravi shared the teaser, stating, "The Verdict” Double the BlastPresenting #Siren Teaser and wishing Happy Diwali https://youtu.be/V7BBKpDtxLo In theaters this December 2023!! A @gvprakash Musical (sic)." Despite the teaser not explicitly revealing the mission, it provides a sneak peek into the action-packed adventure that unfolds after Jayam Ravi's character is released on parole. Yogi Babu joins the cast as a cop, likely to bring laughter to the audience.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. GV Prakash Kumar is responsible for the music, with Selva Kumar SK handling cinematography and Ruben taking charge of the editing. Dhilip Subbarayan oversees the stunt choreography. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar, the film is poised for a theatrical release in December.