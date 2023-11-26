Mumbai's costliest ticket for Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' hits whopping Rs 2,200

'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, stands out as one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The release of its trailer has fueled unprecedented excitement and anticipation. With the ticket window opening on November 25, moviegoers are enthusiastically securing their seats, even in the face of elevated ticket prices in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the costliest ticket for a late-night show at INOX Maison Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, is a staggering Rs 2,200. Despite these high prices, audiences are displaying unwavering enthusiasm, resulting in substantial seat confirmations. As projected by Sacnilk Entertainment, "Animal" is anticipated to amass Rs 50 crore nett on its opening day.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', this pan-India film explores the complex relationship between a father and son against the backdrop of intense underworld conflict. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna also play crucial roles in this cinematic endeavour.

Produced by T-Series (Kumar and Krishan Kumar), Cine1 Studios (Murad Khetani), and Bhadrakali Pictures (Pranay Reddy Vanga), 'Animal' is set to hit the silver screens on December 1.